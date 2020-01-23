Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 January

BREAKING: Gunman opens erratic fire in downtown Yerevan business center, suspect at-large

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. A gunman has opened erratic gunfire in the direction of the Erebuni Plaza Business Center in downtown Yerevan, ARMENPRESS reports.

No injuries are reported, according to preliminary reports.

The area is cordoned off by police.

According to preliminary information the shooter is still at-large and is inside the building.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan 

 

UPDATES:

15:23 - According to updated information the shooting took place inside the building. 




