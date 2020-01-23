Armenian PM planning to visit Netherlands

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The trade-economic ties between Armenia and the Netherlands are rising, Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during a joint press conference with his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok in Yerevan.

Mnatsakanyan said the foreign minister of the Netherlands is visiting Armenia ahead of the upcoming opening of the Dutch embassy in Yerevan and a planned upcoming visit of PM Nikol Pashinyan to the Netherlands.

“I am happy to note that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries this is the first visit of a foreign minister of the Netherlands to Armenia. These developments are a testament that the Armenian-Dutch relations, the mutually beneficial cooperation have been boosted after the democratic changes that took place in Armenia. This fact is stipulated in history with an unprecedented reality, when the Dutch parliament almost unanimously decided to apply to the government for opening an embassy in Armenia,” Mnatsakanyan said.

He said the opening of the Embassy of Netherlands in Yerevan will open a new chapter in bilateral relations. He also presented the positive trends of economic indicators.

According to FM Mnatsakanyan, exports from Armenia to the Netherlands grew nearly 26% in one year. Overall, trade grew 9,2% in 2019, he said. Inbound tourism from the Netherlands to Armenia grew 23% in one year, and the Armenian FM expressed certainty that tourism can further be boosted if direct flights are opened.

Speaking about parliamentary diplomacy, the FM recalled Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan’s 2019 official visit to the Netherlands where the Armenia-Netherlands Friendship Circle was created.

The Armenian FM noted that Armenia and the Netherlands have great potential for cooperation in the economic sectors, particularly in agriculture, waste reprocessing, management of water resources, high technologies and healthcare. Mnatsakanyan found it noteworthy that the Armenian-Netherlands cooperation in fighting illegal migration is exemplary.

“Our bilateral relations are also highlighted in terms of the Armenia-European Union partnership. In yearend 2019 both chambers of the Dutch parliament unanimously ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. This is a testament to the important support of the Netherlands, one of the founding countries of the EU, to the deepening of our partnership with the EU. We are happy to note the deepening of cultural ties between our countries,” he said, noting that Armenian poet Hovhannes Tumanyan’s stories that were translated in the Netherlands have caused significant interest among Dutch readers. Mnatsakanyan then gifted a copy of the book to Blok.

“We discussed also the prevention agenda and the importance of advancing it. Our two countries also have rich experience in cooperating in international arenas, and we are ready to make practical steps to further develop it. We have great potential for cooperation in the spheres of justice, science and education. Joint projects are already being implemented in this direction. We are planning to expand cooperation and include new sectors, for example environmental protection”, the Armenian FM said.

Mnatsakanyan and Blok also discussed pressing issues of the international agenda.

“We concur that all parties involved must make maximum efforts for de-escalating the situation and stabilizing it”.

He said that Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to the Netherlands is planned to take place in spring.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan