Netherlands officially applies to Armenia for opening embassy in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a meeting on January 23 with Netherlands FM Stef Blok in Yerevan.

During the meeting FM Blok conveyed to Mnatsakanyan the Dutch government’s formal letter on opening an embassy in Yerevan, the foreign ministries aid.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan