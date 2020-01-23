Armenia presented at first international tourism exhibition of the year in Spain

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is presented at FITUR 2020, the first international tourism exhibition of the year in Spanish capital Madrid, reports Armenpress.

The companies are under one joint pavilion with the support of Tourism Armenia association.

Nine experienced incoming tour operators are presenting Armenia’s tourism attractiveness.

FITUR 2020 has brought together more than 10.000 tourism companies from 160 countries in one platform. It is expected that the number of field professionals’ and exhibition visitors’ will exceed 250,000.

Armenian incoming tour operators emphasize the opportunities of cultural and gastro tourism while presenting our country's attractions to Spanish and European market partners.

“This year Armenia is presented in one large joint pavilion. Moreover, this year Armenia’s “umbrella” gathered not only association member companies, but experienced tourism companies from the industry. This is crucial for presenting our country properly to our international partners and for consolidating, unifying and developing the tourism industry”, noted the Chair of Tourism Armenia association Syuzanna Azoyan.

Since 1995 Tourism Armenia member companies presented Armenia in different regions of the world, laying the groundwork for organized tourism development.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Armenian embassy in Spain and the Armenian community have supported to present Armenia at its best in FITUR 2020.

The exhibition started on January 22nd and will last 5 days.