French, German embassies to honor legacy of Yerevan’s oldest quarter Kond in cultural project

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The embassies of France and Germany are planning to jointly launch a project to pay homage to the architectural legacy of Kond, one of the oldest neighborhoods of Yerevan city.

Various cultural events such as musical project, street art, film screening will be held for a whole month in Kond.

The purpose of the initiative is to value the architectural legacy of Kond. The events will be held in summer 2020.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan