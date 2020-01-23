Armenia records major growth in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index 2019

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Transparency International has released its Corruption Perceptions Index 2019. For the first time Armenia recorded a relatively major growth, raising its score from 35 to 42, Justice Minister of Armenia Rustam Badasyan said on Facebook.

“Moreover, Armenia improved its position by 28, is ranked 77th compared to the 105th rank in 2018. It’s worth noting that in the past Armenia’s score has never surpassed 37 (it hasn’t surpassed 35 in the past four years). The results of the Corruption Perceptions Index are important for the country because it assesses not only the actions taken by the state, but also the perception of citizens on the matter”, the minister said.

According to the minister, the 2018 Revolution, the large-scale anti-corruption measures, as well as the adoption of an inclusive anti-corruption strategy had their contribution to the change of perception of an Armenian citizen.

The minister added that by the Anti-Corruption Strategy it is expected to raise Armenia’s score in the Corruption Perceptions Index 2023 to 55.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan