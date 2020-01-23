Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 January

Parliament session begins – LIVE

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament session has kicked off on January 23.

During today’s session the lawmakers will debate a number of bills and legislative packages at the first and second hearings.

The MPs will vote on the bills discussed at yesterday’s session.

At the January 22 session the lawmakers held a Q&A session with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the Cabinet members.

