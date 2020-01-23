Number of novel coronavirus cases in China reaches 570

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The number of people diagnosed with novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV in China has topped 570, the National Health Commission said on Thursday, TASS reported.

No new deaths from the virus have been reported so far.

Earlier on Thursday, the Renmin Ribao newspaper said, citing official statistics, that 554 patients in 27 regions of the country have been diagnosed with the illness.

Previous reports said the virus has been confirmed in 473 people, 17 of them died.

According to the statistics, 444 cases have been reported in the Hubei province, whose administrative center Wuhan served as the starting point for the current outbreak. In the past hours, the first case of the disease was reported in the Heilongjiang province, bordering Russia. The number of infected persons in the capital Beijing has grown by four, to 14 in total.

The disease has already crossed borders with sporadic cases registered in Thailand (three cases), South Korea (one), the United States (one) and Japan (one). Novel coronavirus is suspected in patients in Singapore and the Philippines, but it is yet to be confirmed.

