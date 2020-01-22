Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in near future

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov, have an agreement to meet in the near future, ARMENPRESS reports FM Mnatsakanyan said during Cabinet-parliament Q&A session.

“We are ready to meet. We have some agreements and now we are trying to clarify with the Co-chairs and the other side how we will work during this year”, Mnatsakanyan said, adding that there is an agreement to meet. “We have expressed our position that irrespective of anything, we are ready to negotiate at any moment”, he said.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Artsakh’s participation in the peace talks is of key importance.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs last met on December 4, 2019 in Bratislava.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan