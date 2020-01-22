Government will use all its levers to expose circumstances of Kutoyan’s death – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan guarantees that the Government will use all possible levers to expose all the circumstances of the death of former Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Georgi Kutoyan, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during Cabinet-parliament Q&A session.

“It is a very sad incident. A criminal case has been filed at the Investigative Committee for inciting suicide. This means that the main version under investigation at the moment is inciting suicide. I think that the family of Mr. Kutoyan should be most interested in revealing the case and they should fully cooperate with the investigators in order to completely expose the truth. I guarantee that the Government will use all the possible levers in order to reveal this and the remaining cases until the final detail”, Pashinyan said.

Former National Security Service Director Georgy Kutoyan was found shot dead in a Yerevan apartment on Paruyr Sevak Street on January 17. The investigators are treating it as a possible suicide, but do not rule out other circumstances.

