Government ready to postpone decision of mandatory slaughterhouse butchering until July 1

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia plans to postpone its decision on mandatory slaughterhouse butchering until July 1, but the decision will remain in force for Yerevan’s supermarkets and public catering places, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during Cabinet-parliament Q&A session.

PM Pashinyan explained that the decision is for making better regulations, particularly for solving the issue of availability of the slaughterhouses, but at the same time he emphasized that after July 1 the decision will fully enter into force. “Armenia must be guided by the highest modern standards”, he said.

Following the January 15 decision of the Government on mandatory slaughterhouse butchering, farmers started protesting, complaining that there are no sufficient conditions for that.

