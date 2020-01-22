Absence of relations with Turkey is a challenge for Armenia – FM Mnatsakanyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan thinks that the absence of relations with Turkey today is a challenge for Armenia.

During a Q&A session in the Parliament in response to the question that according to the international law Turkey should not hinder Armenia’s access to the sea, the FM said: “This is a very serious issue in our foreign policy agenda. There is a special group of landlocked countries within the UN, and we are working also within this framework. Your question concretely relates to the Armenia-Turkey relations, and the absence of these relations today is a challenge for Armenia in broad terms, for Armenia’s security. We consider this issue as one of the most serious challenges of the national security. We need a more detailed calculation on how we should continue this process in the legal field”, the minister said.