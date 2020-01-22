Armenia screens all arriving passengers to prevent Chinese coronavirus

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan doesn’t see a need to close the border or restrict the passenger flow to prevent the possible penetration of a new coronavirus detected in China.

“We are deeply aware of the cases recorded in China. As of this moment I can state that intensive discussions and research are underway at an international level. The discussion at a WHO special regime has been completed hours ago during which it was decided how the world is going to tackle this new challenge. At 22:00 a special statement will be released. In our part I can state that passengers arriving in Armenia are being screened for fever. No cases were detected as of now. There is no need yet to close the borders or restrict the passenger flows”, the minister said during a Q&A session in Parliament.

The minister urged to wait for the official statements of the ministry.

The death toll in the outbreak of a new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in China has reached nine.

Earlier reports said that the number of confirmed cases in 14 Chinese regions reached 324, and six people have died from the new coronavirus.

On December 31, the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a new type of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in central China. On January 7, Chinese specialists determined the virus behind the infection — coronavirus 2019-nCoV. Doctors say that the symptoms of the new coronavirus include running nose, cough, sore throat and chest tightness. Migraines and fever are also possible, and they can last for several days. The risk group includes people with a compromised immune system, such as seniors and children. They present with symptoms similar to those of penumonia and bronchitis.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan