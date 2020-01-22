Serviceman dies after accidentally falling down ravine

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. A serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces has died in an accident while on-duty at a military position.

The incident took place January 21, 13:15.

According to preliminary information, Artur Nalbandyan, a contract serviceman, accidentally fell down a ravine and succumbed to his injuries.

The military investigations department is probing the incident, Investigations Committee spokesperson Naira Harutyunyan said.

