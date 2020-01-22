Ex-NSS chief’s Glock 34 was not silenced, authorities say

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The empty Glock 34 handgun found near former NSS chief Georgi Kutoyan’s body on January 17 did not have a silencer on it, Investigations Committee spokesperson Naira Harutyunyan told ARMENPRESS.

Authorities are currently treating Kutoyan’s death as an apparent suicide but other versions are still being investigated. Kutoyan died from a single gunshot wound to his head but authorities said multiple shots were fired in his apartment where he was found dead. Investigators said Kutoyan himself erratically opened dozens of shots on the walls of his apartment. Some of the shots were fired earlier in December.

Harutyunyan said they are currently determining the exact number of shots that were fired on the day Kutoyan died.

She said they are also probing to determine whether the shots fired in December were discharged from a silenced weapon or not.

No signs of struggle were found on the body.

Kutoyan served as Director of the National Security Service from 2016 to 2018.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan