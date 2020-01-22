Armenian President to attend 5th World Holocaust Forum in Israel

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will depart for Israel on January 22 at the invitation of President Reuven Rivlin to attend the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Forum, entitled “Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Antisemitism”, will be held in Yad Vashem on January 23 to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, will gather leaders of over 40 countries, including the presidents of Russia, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, Portugal, Sweden, Hungary, Slovakia, Iceland, and other top officials for the event.

The event will also include a Memorial and Wreath-Laying Ceremony. During the Wreath-Laying Ceremony, the attending leaders of nations will be invited to lay a wreath at the base of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising Monument created by world-renowned Jewish sculptor and artist Nathan Rappaport.

In Jerusalem the Armenian President will meet with leaders of a number of countries participating in the Forum. He will meet with President of Israel Reuven Rivlin, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, other officials, as well as will visit the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

President Sarkissian will also visit Israel’s scientific-educational institutions.

