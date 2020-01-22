Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 January

Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan nommed for IWF Lifter of the Year 2019 award

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Olympic weightlifting champion Simon Martirosyan is a contender for the Lifter of The Year 2019 title of the International Weightlifting Federation.

The winner will be chosen through a voting at the IWF website.  Four other athletes are also nommed for the "IWF Jenő Boskovics Lifter of the Year Trophies for 2019".

Voting is now open.

In 2019, Martirosyan became World and Europe champion.

He is also expected to be awarded an Olympic gold for the Rio 2016 games because of Ruslan Nurudinov’s doping results.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




