PM appoints new deputy minister of high technological industry

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia signed a decision today on appointing Gor Melikyan deputy minister of high technological industry.

The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

Gor Melikyan will assume office from February 1, 2020.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




