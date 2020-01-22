President Sarkissian meets with CEO of Apple Tim Cook in Davos
12:20, 22 January, 2020
YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with Chief Executive Officer of Apple Inc. Tim Cook on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The Armenian President and the Apple CEO exchanged views on the cooperation opportunities in the fields of information, digital technologies and innovations.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
