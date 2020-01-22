Armenia monitors passengers at all borders amid coronavirus outbreak in China

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian healthcare authorities are monitoring all transit routes into the country as a precaution to rule out a possible spread of the new deadly coronavirus that was first reported in China.

The Healthcare and Labor Inspectorate’s spokesperson Liana Yeghiazaryan said all passengers arriving to the country (both via the airport or land borders) are being screened for fever.

She said they are closely following the World Health Organization’s notifications and heightened monitoring is carried out for passengers arriving from countries were a pandemic situation is present. Heightened supervision is underway at all possible routes by which travelers may arrive from China.

According to standard procedure foreign passengers arriving from risky countries are registered for further monitoring for the maximum time period of the incubation period. Passengers displaying obvious symptoms of the disease will be immediately isolated and hospitalized.

The new type of coronavirus has claimed 9 lives as of January 22 in China. 440 confirmed cases have been recorded. The virus has already spread to South Korea, Japan, the US and Thailand, with suspected cases being recorded in Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia.

The previously unknown virus was first reported on 2019 Dec. 31 in Wuhan.

The virus causes pneumonia.

