Road condition

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 22, as of 08:00, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that Vardenyats Pass is open for trailer trucks.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass for all types of vehicles.

The Georgian side informed that Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan