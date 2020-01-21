Armenia-EU relations progress in all directions – Deputy PM receives Vasilis Maragos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received the delegation led by Vasilis Maragos, the Head of the Unit responsible for Armenia at the European Commission's Directorate General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, who are in Armenia on a working visit. Andrea Viktorin, the Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, was also present at the meeting.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of Mher Grigoryan, greeting the guests and congratulating them on the past holidays, the Deputy PM wished to continue the productive cooperation in the same constructive manner in 2020. The Deputy PM noted with satisfaction that there is progress in all the directions of the bilateral cooperation. He particularly emphasized the successful procedure of putting into force the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Thanking for the reception, Vasilis Maragos assessed the meeting a good opportunity to evaluate the works done and outline the upcoming activities. The EU official highly appreciated the productive cooperation, thanks to which the assistance to Armenia has increased. She noted that the EU is ready to be Armenia’s reliable partner in the implementation of the projects aimed at the development of Armenia.

