Russian President awards staff members of Armenia’s Emergency Situations Ministry

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Rector of the Crisis Management State Academy of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia, rescue service Major General Hamlet Matevosyan has been awarded with certificate for “Active participation in the strengthening of military-political integration of the CSTO member states”, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MES.

By another presidential decree head of the First Division of International Cooperation of the Emergency Situations Policymaking and International Cooperation Department Aghvan Sargsyan has been awarded with medal for “Strengthening collective security”.

Minister of Emergency Situation Feliks Tsolakyan solemnly handed the awards to the recipients on January 21.



Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan