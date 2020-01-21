Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-01-20

YEREVAN, 21 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 479.33 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.23 drams to 531.82 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 7.75 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.01 drams to 625.24 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 38.79 drams to 24043.18 drams. Silver price down by 0.09 drams to 278.24 drams. Platinum price down by 0.33 drams to 15657.39 drams.