Armenia and Holy See share the same principles – Ambassador Nazaryan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to the Holy See, the Sovereign Military Order of Malta and Portugal Karen Nazaryan has addressed a welcoming remark, the Embassy said on Facebook.

“I am the Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See and I consider my duty to help you to get the necessary information and support.

Armenia-Vatican ties have quite a rich past and they are based on old historical, spiritual ties, as well as on Christian and humanitarian values. Armenia and the Holy See share the same principles which are based on the contemporary international relations, the UN Charter and other fundamental documents.

Armenia, as the country that was first to adopt Christianity as a state religion, sees its unique role to show its wonderful relations with the Holy See to the remaining states and nations by contributing to the international efforts for lasting peace and stability.

It’s a great honor for me to represent Armenia also in the Order of Malta and Portugal. I consider our key task to further expand the political, economic, humanitarian, educational-cultural inter-state partnership and contacts through dialogue and cooperation.

You can follow us on this website and on the Embassy’s Facebook page. I hope you will find the information you need, otherwise, you can always contact the Embassy for any questions”, the Ambassador said in his statement.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan