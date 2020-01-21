Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 January

Justice minister doesn’t think there will be return to semi-presidential system

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister of Armenia Rustam Badasyan doesn’t think that there will be a return from the parliamentary system to the semi-presidential one as a result of the constitutional reforms.

“I cannot rule out anything, but I think that this issue should not be discussed. There are no plans to transition to the semi-presidential system of governance”, the minister told reporters in the Parliament.

He added that most probably by the end of 2020 they will have a draft for constitutional reforms which would be possible to put for referendum.

The process of creation of a professional commission for the constitutional reforms has launched.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




