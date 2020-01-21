System of a Down’s Shavo Odadjian launches new band North Kingsley

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. System of a Down’s bassist Shavo Odadjian has launched a new band - North Kingsley.

“I am proud to announce my new project @northkingsley. Music coming soon!!!” he said on Instagram over the weekend.

The SOAD bassist, born Shavarsh Odadjian, explained the band name in an earlier interview, saying: “When I moved from Armenia to LA, I moved to North Kingsley Drive. That was my street, that’s where I grew up and I saw everything there.”

“… I grew up there, so it means a lot to me. So when I say that name, that’s my growth, how I became who I am, you know?”

