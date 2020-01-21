Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 January

China confirms 291 cases of patients infected with new coronavirus

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. China confirmed 291 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus as of January 20, The New York Times reported citing state media.

There are now 270 confirmed cases in Hubei province, home to the central city of Wuhan, where the majority of the patients have been. Other cases have been found in Beijing, Shanghai and southern Guangdong province.

 




