China confirms 291 cases of patients infected with new coronavirus
YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. China confirmed 291 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus as of January 20, The New York Times reported citing state media.
There are now 270 confirmed cases in Hubei province, home to the central city of Wuhan, where the majority of the patients have been. Other cases have been found in Beijing, Shanghai and southern Guangdong province.
- 01.22-21:05 Macron to participate in annual dinner of Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France
- 01.22-20:37 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in near future
- 01.22-20:16 Armenian MP sends letter to Bundestag over ethnic discrimination scandal
- 01.22-18:42 Government will use all its levers to expose circumstances of Kutoyan’s death – Pashinyan
- 01.22-18:02 Government ready to postpone decision of mandatory slaughterhouse butchering until July 1
- 01.22-17:40 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-01-20
- 01.22-17:36 Asian Stocks - 22-01-20
- 01.22-17:04 Absence of relations with Turkey is a challenge for Armenia – FM Mnatsakanyan
- 01.22-16:49 Armenia screens all arriving passengers to prevent Chinese coronavirus
- 01.22-16:19 Serviceman dies after accidentally falling down ravine
- 01.22-16:00 Meat traders protesting government ban on home butchery halt protest
- 01.22-15:49 Parliamentary system in Russia is possible in theory, but ‘inadvisable,’ says Putin
- 01.22-15:37 Ex-NSS chief’s Glock 34 was not silenced, authorities say
- 01.22-14:11 Armenian President to attend 5th World Holocaust Forum in Israel
- 01.22-13:44 Greece elects first woman president
- 01.22-13:19 Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan nommed for IWF Lifter of the Year 2019 award
- 01.22-12:50 PM appoints new deputy minister of high technological industry
- 01.22-12:46 Develop tourism via sport and vice versa: Armenia’s Ashotsk a new center for winter tourism
- 01.22-12:20 President Sarkissian meets with CEO of Apple Tim Cook in Davos
- 01.22-12:17 Armenia monitors passengers at all borders amid coronavirus outbreak in China
- 01.22-11:44 Armen Sarkissian meets with President of Iraqi Kurdistan in Davos, Switzerland
- 01.22-11:40 Gunshot fired at Yerevan judge’s office window
- 01.22-10:41 Vartine Ohanian becomes first Armenian woman serving as Cabinet member in Lebanese history
- 01.22-10:11 Armenia outlaws “thieves-in-law” by passing new anti-mafia bill
- 01.22-10:09 President Sarkissian, PM Gakharia exchange views on Armenian-Georgian relations
09:08, 01.17.2020
Viewed 3491 times Diaspora-Armenian specialists can participate in Armenia’s governance: new project coming soon
15:09, 01.17.2020
Viewed 2827 times BREAKING: Former NSS Director G. Kutoyan found shot dead in Yerevan
15:57, 01.17.2020
Viewed 2062 times Chinese tourists looking for new discoveries start choosing Armenia more frequently
11:15, 01.16.2020
Viewed 1701 times International Lavash Day becomes latest addition to Armenia festival calendar
10:41, 01.22.2020
Viewed 1667 times Vartine Ohanian becomes first Armenian woman serving as Cabinet member in Lebanese history