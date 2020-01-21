President of Artsakh attends meeting of Defense Army’s Military Council

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan attended today a meeting of the Defense Army’s Military Council in Stepanakert convoked to sum up the activities of the army in 2019 and the 2020 action plan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In his speech President Sahakyan noted that in 2019 the Artsakh Republic Defense Army confidently fulfilled the tasks set before it, ensured the country’s and people’s security, maintenance of peace and stability in the region, adding that the Defense Army personnel carried out this mission through painstaking and selfless service.

President Sahakyan rated the results of the wide-scale activities carried out in the sphere of army-building as overall satisfactory and gave appropriate assignments concerning the pivotal tasks to be implemented in the current year.

The President highlighted that the Defense Army had always been and would remain the main guarantee of the independence, security and natural development of the Artsakh Republic expressing his confidence that the Army as always would do everything possible for proper solution of the set tasks.