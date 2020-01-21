Road condition
YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that today as of 10:00 some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia.
The ministry told Armenpress that Vardenyats Pass is open for trailer trucks.
Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass for all types of vehicles.
The Georgian side informed that Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
Drivers are urged to use winter tires.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
