Armenian President attends opening of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian attended the opening of the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos, Switzerland, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

This year the Forum is held under the title “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World”.

In fifty years of its existence the annual meeting in Davos has become one of the most influential high-level global gatherings which every year brings together representatives of states, governments, international organizations, and business community as well as reputable experts to discuss global, regional, and industrial agenda, to offer solutions to the existing problems and challenges. Over 700 speakers from different countries and over 3000 participants attend the Forum.

The Forum was officially opened by founder and president of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab. In his opening remarks Klaus Schwab said he is proud of the community they have managed to form within the past fifty years. He in particular welcomed the Young Global Leaders and the Global Shapers who believe in the world’s mutual connectivity and are ready to work jointly.

The Armenian President also attended the 26th Crystal Award on the sidelines of the Forum. This year the Forum winners are Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder, Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, presented awards to artist Theaster Gates, choreographer Jin Xing, actor Deepika Padukone and artist Lynette Wallworth. They were awarded for their contributions to inclusive and sustainable change.

