President Sarkissian meets with members of Swiss-Armenian Chamber of Commerce and businessmen

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. As part of his working visit to Switzerland, the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met the members of the Switzerland-Armenia Chamber of Commerce and Swiss businessmen, including Swiss-Armenian businessmen during a working dinner in Zurich. It was organized by the Swiss-Armenian Chamber of Commerce with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia to Switzerland.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the President of the Swiss-Armenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mike Baronian congratulated the President and the Armenian people for the achievements of 2019 and noted that the presence of President Sarkisian at the event is of great importance for the community and members and the Chamber of Commerce.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan