Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-01-20

YEREVAN, 20 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.27 drams to 479.34 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.12 drams to 531.59 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 7.78 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.95 drams to 622.23 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 33.51 drams to 24004.39 drams. Silver price вup by 0.62 drams to 278.33 drams. Platinum price down by 24.23 drams to 15657.72 drams.