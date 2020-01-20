Armenia among Georgia’s main trading partners in export

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is among Georgia’s main trading partners in the field of export, Georgia Today reported citing the 2019 data published by the Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat).

Georgia’s topmost trading partners by export were its neighboring countries, Azerbaijan ($498.7 million), Russia ($497.1 million) and Armenia ($412.2 million).

Geostat provided data that in 2019, the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia amounted to $12 834.7 million, 2.7% higher year-on-year.