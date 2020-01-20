Armenian President meets with Thales Group representatives in Zurich, Switzerland

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Switzerland on a working visit, met with Hervé Dammann, Senior Vice President of Thales Group for Latin America and Eurasia, and former Vice-President of the French company Raphael Eskinazi in Zurich, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Thales Group operates in different countries of the world, designs and builds electrical systems and provides services for the aerospace, defense, transportation and security markets.

The sides continued discussing the agreements reached during the previous meetings with the company’s leadership, as well as the possible cooperation directions.

They touched upon the cooperation in the field of new technologies, in particular the implementation of joint projects in artificial intelligence, digital data management and a number of other areas.

The company representatives once again reaffirmed their readiness to cooperate on the sidelines of the Armenian presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) and stated that Armenia has a high-quality human capital, a good educational and technological base which is very important for Thales and creates a firm for the effective collaboration.

