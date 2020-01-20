Dutch FM to arrive in Armenia on official visit

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Stef Blok will arrive in Armenia on an official visit on January 22-23, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

On January 23 the Armenian and Dutch FMs will have a meeting in the ministry after which they will hold a joint press conference.

During the visit the Dutch FM will meet with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

The minister will also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of innocent victims.

