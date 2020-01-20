Parliament majority leader presents purpose of initiating constitutional reforms

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Parliamentary majority leader Lilit Makunts has revealed the purpose of initiating constitutional reforms in Armenia.

“During the one year of working we have regularly reached a number of legislative changes which required constitutional changes in order to be realized”, the head of the My Step bloc of the Armenian parliament told reporters.

“Since the Ministry of Justice is already developing a working group, we in turn from the parliament’s perspective will present the changes the necessity of which we have seen,” Makunts said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan