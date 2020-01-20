Goal of reforming financial system is fair distribution of public good – Armenian deputy PM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The vision of the state finance management system’s 2019-2023 reforms strategy is to ensure the fair distribution of public good, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan said at a working discussion with the international organizations in Yerevan on the aforementioned Strategy.

“The vision of this Strategy is to ensure the fair distribution of public good. We plan to ensure the adequacy of regulations, predictions and decisions with this Strategy, effective, addressed and saving use of public good, transparency, accountability and control integrity. The principles, which were long discussed, are very simple on the one hand, but at the same time I think that they need to be reaffirmed with this Strategy”, he said.

The deputy PM assured that for the implementation of this vision the Armenian government has adopted a more initiating and transparent behavior. He considered this conference initiated by the government an important component for ensuring the transparency and inclusiveness of ongoing state finance management reforms. This working meeting aims at introducing the partners on the agenda of the reforms, to show the political will for the implementation of changes and make certain the cooperation with the donor community, as well as to raise its efficiency. “The Armenian government attaches great importance to the engagement of donor community in the implementation of this Strategy and records that it was possible to make key changes in the state finance management system thanks to this constructive cooperation”, the deputy PM said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan