President of Artsakh attends event dedicated to Judicial System Worker’s Day

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on January 20 attended an event dedicated to the Day of the Judicial System Worker, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President congratulated the workers and veterans of the system on the professional holiday, handed in state awards and title certificates to a group of the sphere’s representatives.

President Sahakyan underlined that a fully functioning and professional judicial system complying with the letter and spirit of the law is of utmost importance for the establishment of democratic state, ensuring the balance between the branches of power.