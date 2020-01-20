Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 January

President of Artsakh attends event dedicated to Judicial System Worker’s Day

President of Artsakh attends event dedicated to Judicial System Worker’s Day

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on January 20 attended an event dedicated to the Day of the Judicial System Worker, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President congratulated the workers and veterans of the system on the professional holiday, handed in state awards and title certificates to a group of the sphere’s representatives.

President Sahakyan underlined that a fully functioning and professional judicial system complying with the letter and spirit of the law is of utmost importance for the establishment of democratic state, ensuring the balance between the branches of power.




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration