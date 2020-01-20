Iranian FM to skip Davos forum

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has refused to participate in the 50th World Economic Forum in Davos that will be held January 20-24.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Musavi said Zarif had earlier planned to participate.

“However, despite the official invitation, he has changed his plans and the trip will not take place,” Musavi was quoted by TASS as saying.

He did not elaborate.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan