President Sarkissian travels to Switzerland for Davos meeting

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has departed Yerevan on a working visit to Switzerland to participate in the 50th World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.

World Economic Forum founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab had invited Sarkissian to participate in the event.

“You chaired the first World Economic Forum Global Agenda Council on Energy Security and the Forum considers you to be a Fourth Industrial Revolution visionary. I would be honored to once again welcome you to Davos to drive discussions on technology – specifically the quantum-related agenda – with the foremost experts and business and government leaders,” Schwab said in a letter to Sarkissian earlier in November 2019.

The annual Davos meeting will be held January 20-24 with over 700 speakers and more than 3000 participants in attendance.

Speakers include US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde and others.

Sarkissian will deliver a keynote address on global developments, global risks, new quantum technology and systems, the quantum behavior of politics and the directions and trends of development of the modern world.

