Road condition

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 20, as of 08:00, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that Sotk-Karvachar highway and Vardenyats Pass are closed for trucks, but difficult to pass for the remaining vehicles.

The roads of Syunik province are partly covered with clear ice.

Snowfalls are reported in Ijevan and Noyemberyan towns of Tavush province.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires.

