ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.
Armenian soldier injured on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Azerbaijani media distorted content of European Parliament’s report – EAFJD’s comment
‘We will not allow new attempts to exterminate or deport Armenians’ – PM issues statement
MPs of Armenia and Artsakh issue statement on Baku massacres of Armenians
Azerbaijani opera singer Yusif Eyvazov refuses to sing with Armenian singer for her ethnic belonging
Items preserved in Diaspora from years of Armenian Genocide in the focus of Los Angeles Times
Croatia completes internal procedures necessary for ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA
Armenian President attends opening of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in UAE
Armenian President meets Indonesian counterpart in UAE
Armenian tax authorities collect 105,2 billion drams more than projected in 2019
Gazprom Armenia CJSC discusses revising gas price for consumers
Wine, music, culinary delights: Armenia 2020 festival calendar full of celebrations
Pashinyan questioned as witness and victim in 2018 wiretapping case, authorities say
1999 parliament attack ringleader addresses letter to PM from prison
Wife found ex-NSS Director’s body, top detective says
Servicemen suspected in selling 40,000,000 drams worth aviation fuel intended for training flights
Syrian MP of Armenian origin meets with Assad and his wife
Turkey’s Erdogan receives Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul
“Huge structure” - 2nd century aqueduct unearthed in Artashat
Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Russia’s new Prime Minister
Armenian screenwriter Steven Zaillian nominated for Oscar for “The Irishman” film