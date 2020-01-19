ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

Armenian soldier injured on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Azerbaijani media distorted content of European Parliament’s report – EAFJD’s comment

‘We will not allow new attempts to exterminate or deport Armenians’ – PM issues statement

MPs of Armenia and Artsakh issue statement on Baku massacres of Armenians

Azerbaijani opera singer Yusif Eyvazov refuses to sing with Armenian singer for her ethnic belonging

Items preserved in Diaspora from years of Armenian Genocide in the focus of Los Angeles Times

Croatia completes internal procedures necessary for ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA

Armenian President attends opening of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in UAE

Armenian President meets Indonesian counterpart in UAE

Armenian tax authorities collect 105,2 billion drams more than projected in 2019

Gazprom Armenia CJSC discusses revising gas price for consumers

Wine, music, culinary delights: Armenia 2020 festival calendar full of celebrations

Pashinyan questioned as witness and victim in 2018 wiretapping case, authorities say

1999 parliament attack ringleader addresses letter to PM from prison

Wife found ex-NSS Director’s body, top detective says

Servicemen suspected in selling 40,000,000 drams worth aviation fuel intended for training flights

Syrian MP of Armenian origin meets with Assad and his wife

Turkey’s Erdogan receives Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul

“Huge structure” - 2nd century aqueduct unearthed in Artashat

Russian government resigns

Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Russia’s new Prime Minister

Armenian screenwriter Steven Zaillian nominated for Oscar for “The Irishman” film