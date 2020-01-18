Georgi Kutoyan’s requiem ceremony to take place on January 19
17:56, 18 January, 2020
YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The requiem ceremony of the former Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Georgi Kutoyan will take place on January 19 at 17:50 at “Erebuni” funeral hall, Khaghagh Don 2/14, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the National Security Service.
Former National Security Service Director Georgy Kutoyan was found shot dead in a Yerevan apartment on Paruyr Sevak Street on January 17. The investigators are treating it as a possible suicide, but do not rule out other circumstances.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
