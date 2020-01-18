Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 January

Georgi Kutoyan’s requiem ceremony to take place on January 19

Georgi Kutoyan’s requiem ceremony to take place on January 19

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS.  The requiem ceremony of the former Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Georgi Kutoyan will take place on January 19 at 17:50 at “Erebuni” funeral hall, Khaghagh Don 2/14, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the National Security Service.

Former National Security Service Director Georgy Kutoyan was found shot dead in a Yerevan apartment on Paruyr Sevak Street on January 17. The investigators are treating it as a possible suicide, but do not rule out other circumstances.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan  




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration