Armenian Government vows full exposure of circumstances of Kutoyan’s death – PM’s Office

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia will spare no efforts in the limits of its powers to fully expose the circumstances of the death of former Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Georgi Kutoyan, the press service of the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia told ARMENPRESS.

“The Prime Minister of Armenia feels sorrow for the death of Georgi Kutoyan and extends condolences to the mourning family of the Kutoyan’s. He also guarantees that the Government will spare no efforts in the limits of its powers to fully expose the circumstances of Georgi Kutoyan’s death”, the official from the PM’s Office said.

