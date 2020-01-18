Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime 80 times in a week

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani troops violated the ceasefire regime nearly 80 times on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line in the period of January 12-18, during which over 650 bullets were fired in the direction of Armenian border guards from different caliber weapons.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, the front line units of the Defense Army refrained from retaliation and keep control of the situation.

