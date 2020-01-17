Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-01-20

YEREVAN, 17 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.15 drams to 479.61 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.41 drams to 533.71 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.81 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 626.18 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 78.11 drams to 23970.88 drams. Silver price up by 2.38 drams to 277.71 drams. Platinum price up by 56.79 drams to 15681.95 drams.