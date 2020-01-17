President Sarkissian meets with UAE Minister of State, chair of Emirati-Armenian intergov commission

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian had a meeting with Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, the Chairman of the Emirati side of the Armenian-UAE intergovernmental commission, Sarkissian’s Office said.

The meeting took place in the UAE, where Sarkissian is on a working trip.

The sides discussed the process of the agreements that were reached during the first session of the commission.

Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh presented the steps that have been done and the planned activities.

President Sarkissian highlighted the commission’s role and said that it is an important and practical measure to discover and enhance new opportunities of bilateral ties.

They also exchanged ideas over the upcoming works of the commission.



