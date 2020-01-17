Armenian MFA comments on Azerbaijani FM’s statement

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign ministry continues the practice of announcing the meetings of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers at the same time, MFA spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told Armenpress, commenting on the statement of Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov who said that he and the Armenian FM will hold another meeting by the end of January.

“The Armenian foreign ministry informs about every meeting according to an accepted procedure, after reaching an agreement on all details via the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. We continue this practice of publicizing the meetings”, she said.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister in his announcement stated that the meeting date and location are not clarified yet. He said that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs insisted to hold such a meeting. Mammadyarov also added that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs will visit the region in the first quarter of 2020.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan