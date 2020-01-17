Gazprom Armenia CJSC discusses revising gas price for consumers

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Gazprom Armenia CJSC discusses the issue of revising the gas tariff for consumers, the company told Armenpress.

“It’s not ruled out that the company will submit a respective application to the Public Services Regulatory Commission”, the company said.

Gazprom CJSC increased the gas price supplied to Armenia from 150 USD to 165 USD starting from January 1, 2019. Following this Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that the gas tariff for the domestic consumer will not increase, noting that the Armenian government will continue the talks with the Gazprom Armenia CJSC to reach a final agreement.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan